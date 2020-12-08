UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid Misinformation Tough To Stop On Social Media: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:49 PM

Covid misinformation tough to stop on social media: Study

Researchers have revealed two of the reasons that misinformation about Covid-19 is so difficult to tackle on social media most people think they're above average at spotting misinformation and misinformation often triggers negative emotions that resonate with people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Researchers have revealed two of the reasons that misinformation about Covid-19 is so difficult to tackle on social media most people think they're above average at spotting misinformation and misinformation often triggers negative emotions that resonate with people.

The findings, published in the journal Online Information Review, may help communicators share accurate information more effectively.

"This study gives us more insight into how users respond to misinformation about the pandemic on social media platforms," said study author Yang Cheng from the North Carolina State University in the US.

"It also gives us the information we can use to share accurate information more effectively," Cheng added.

For the results, researchers conducted a survey of 1,793 US adults. The survey asked a range of questions designed to address four issues.

The questions were: the extent to which study participants felt they and others were affected by Covid misinformation online, the extent to which misinformation triggered negative emotions, their support for government restrictions on social media and misinformation, and their support for media literacy training and other corrective actions, Medical Xpress reported .

One of the most powerful findings was that study participant overwhelmingly thought that other people were more vulnerable to misinformation.

This phenomenon is known as the "third-person effect," which predicts that people perceive media messages as having a greater effect on others than on themselves.

"This makes it harder to get people to participate in media literacy education or training efforts because it suggests that most people think everyone else needs the training more than they do," Cheng said.

The researchers also found that content containing misinformation was likely to evoke negative emotions such as fear, worry and disgust. That's troubling for two reasons.

They found that the better an individual thought he or she was at detecting misinformation in relation to everyone else, the more likely that individual was to support both government restrictions on misinformation and corrective actions, such as media literacy education.

"Participants who experienced negative emotions were also more likely to support government restrictions," the authors wrote.

Related Topics

Education Social Media May Media From Government Share

Recent Stories

Ronaldo, Messi, Salah nominated for Globe Soccer A ..

35 minutes ago

Mexico to Start Mass Vaccination Against Coronavir ..

1 minute ago

Swiss secure three million more Moderna vaccine do ..

1 minute ago

Saint Petersburg eyes virus lockdown amid record d ..

1 minute ago

Russia's expanded foreign agents bill passes first ..

1 minute ago

Ethiopia government admits forces 'shot at' UN tea ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.