Covid on the decline in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The number of coronavirus cases in the province were gradually decreasing as 54 new cases were reported on Friday during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 521,631 while the total deaths were recorded as 13,608 altogether with no death was reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

The P&SHD confirmed that 34 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,5 in Jhang, 1 in Rawalpindi,3 in Faisalabad,1 in Multan, 2 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Rahimyar Khan,1 in Sargodha,2 in Pakpattan, 1 in Khushab, 1 in Nankana Sahib and a new case of COVID-19 was in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 11,951,267 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 505,595 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the citizens above the age of 12 years to must ensure vaccination against the disease.