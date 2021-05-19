Covid pandemic linked to six unhealthy eating behaviours

A new research into the lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed correlations to six unhealthy eating behaviours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A new research into the lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed correlations to six unhealthy eating behaviours.

The study found six key themes of eating behaviour changes -- mindless eating and snacking; increased food consumption; generalised decrease in appetite or dietary intake; eating to cope; pandemic-related reductions in dietary intake and a re-emergence or marked increase in eating disorder symptoms.

The researchers said that the most concerning finding is the re-emergence of eating disorders, which kill roughly 10,200 people every year -- about one person every 52 minutes, Medical Daily reported.

"Eating disorders have one of the highest mortality rates across all psychiatric health concerns and therefore, it is important to try to make links between the consequences of the pandemic and disordered eating behaviours," said researcher Melissa Simone from the University of Minnesota.

For the study, published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders, the team included over 700 respondents.

The study aimed to understand potential associations between stress, psychological distress, financial difficulties and changes in eating behaviours during the Covid-19 pandemic through the analysis of both qualitative and quantitative data.

Approximately 8 per cent of those studied reported extreme unhealthy weight control behaviours, 53 per cent had less extreme unhealthy weight control behaviours and 14 per cent reported binge eating.

The study also revealed that these outcomes were significantly associated with poorer stress management, greater depressive symptoms and moderate or extreme financial difficulties.