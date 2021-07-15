COVID patients' inflow in hospitals increasing rapidly: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the number of COIVD patients in hospitals was increasing rapidly.

"Rapid build up starting to take place in COVID patients hospital inflow, as well as patients in critical care," he said in a tweet adding that this Indian variant had caused devastation in countries in the region.

Asad Umar who is also Chairman of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) urged the people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"Do not risk your own and others lives", he urged.