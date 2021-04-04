COVID patients on critical care reach highest number: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday said the number of coronavirus patients on critical care in hospitals across the country was the highest since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yesterday there were 3568 COVID patients on critical care in Pakistan. This is the highest number since COVID started," he said in his tweet.

The minster stressed the need of strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of pandemic.

"Please take precautions and cooperate with administration in their enforcement efforts," he urged the people.