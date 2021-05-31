UrduPoint.com
COVID Positivity Percentage Drops Remarkably Following Effective Steps In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:10 PM

COVID positivity percentage drops remarkably following effective steps in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :As many as 174,087 citizens were vaccinated in district Multan during the ongoing anti-COVID vaccination campaign.

The district government and health department took comprehensive steps which resulted to bring down positive cases. Only 42 citizens were tested positive.

However, samples of 1426 persons were taken during last 24 hours.

The measures reduced the positivity ratio to 2.95 per cents only, said an official source.

During last 24 hours, 5942 persons underwent vaccination across the district.

The official source stated that vaccination of 800 teachers was also completed. However, the process is heading forward with rapid pace.

More Stories From Pakistan

