Covid Positivity Rate Reached 6.8 Percent In KP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :In the last 24 hours, the rate of positive cases of corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 6.8 percent, the health department report said here on Sunday.

According to a details, the positivity rate for the virus in Peshawar reached 14 percent while the highest positive cases recorded in Kohat were 15 percent.

The rate of corona positive cases in other districts including Nowshera 4%, Charsadda 13%, 6% in Karak and 4% in Hangu, 9 percent in Mardan, Swabi 5, Chitral Upper 4, and Chitral Lower 8 percent, the report said.

However, the report said that in the last 24 hours in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the positive coronavirus case rate was zero.

