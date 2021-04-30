COVID positivity ratio 38% in Khanewal

Khanewal topped across Punjab in coronavirus positivity ratio wherein it has reached to 38 percent and the district administration had imposed smart lockdown from 6pm till Sehar timings

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Khanewal topped across Punjab in coronavirus positivity ratio wherein it has reached to 38 percent and the district administration had imposed smart lockdown from 6pm till Sehar timings.

Fines are being imposed on people violating coronavirsus SOPs besides instructions being given to citizens for wearing masks and using hand sanitizers, , says a handout issued here on Thursday.

FIRs will be registered against all those who will run their business after 6pm.

Police and ACs will patrol in the markets to ensure COVID related restrictions.