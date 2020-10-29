UrduPoint.com
COVID Positivity Ratio Exceeds 3% After 70 Days:Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:17 PM

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Thursday that after more than 70 days the national COVID positivity ratio was higher than three percent yesterday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :

He said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had also tightened restrictions on some high risk public activities.

"However, the rising spread of the disease can only be controlled if people believe in the need for precautions," he added.

Earlier, in another tweet, Asad Umar who also chairs NCOC meetings said the Center had approved the use of anti gen testing, in addition to the PCR tests being carried out. "This is part of strategy to increase the level of testing. The symptomatic cases will all still be administered PCR tests. The decision is in line with the guidelines issued by World Health Organization (WHO)," he added.

