COVID prevention messages disseminated by 24,603 religious leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :As many as 24,603 religious leaders have been engaged and mobilized by UNICEF to promote the risk perception of the Corona virus among the citizens through different mediums of communication.

According to the UNICEF Pakistan Humanitarian Situational Report 2021, these religious leaders have contributed through educating the citizens about the importance of hand washing, use of mask and physical distancing as well as convinced other religious leaders on increasing risk perception.

The religious leaders utilized the information provided by UNICEF to talk to their followers during the Friday sermons and made announcements in mosques with key preventive messages on COVID-19, the report said.

The religious leaders ensured the delivery of messages at least once a week during Friday sermons.

These religious leaders remained engaged in promoting messages on polio eradication and Essential Immunization (EI) during the period, the report added.