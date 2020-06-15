COVID recovered patients urged to donate plasma for saving lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Dar-ul-Afta of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Monday urged COVID-19 recovered persons to donate their plasma for saving lives of coronavirus patients.

A decree issued by Dar-ul-Afta of PUC, appealed recovered persons to donate plasma and contended that the sale and trading of plasma was strictly prohibited and forbidden in accordance with the principles of Islamic Shariah. And making efforts to safe and rescue one person's life is equivalent to rescuing the entire humanity, said a news release.

"The people, who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. This convalescent plasma was being evaluated as treatment for patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and leading scholars, said amidst this challenging scenario, whoever stands to serve the humanity will be elevated before Allah Almighty.

The decree asked the people desiring to perform supererogatory hajj or sacrifice should better donate that reserved money to the deserving who were facing hard times in wake of coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The decree urged the government to ensure arrangements ahead of Eid-ul-Azha for public having access to sacrificial animals with precautionary measures and following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in view of rising suspects of Covid-19 in the country.

The decree also stated that in wake of rising suspected cases of coronavirus, it is authority of Saudi government to limit Hajj arrangements this year in view of the pandemic in accordance with the teachings of Islamic Shariah. The Hajj arrangements could be limited in view of rising suspects of coronavirus pandemic to save lives of Muslimsagainst this pandemic.