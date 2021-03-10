UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID: School Edu Dept Notifies Vacations For Two Weeks In Seven Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

COVID: School Edu dept notifies vacations for two weeks in seven districts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :School education Department announced closure of school in seven districts of Punjab for two weeks from March 15 due to considerable rise in COVID positive cases.

An official source of the department said on Wednesday that the districts included: Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Multan and Sialkot while rest of the districts will follow existing regular schedule.

The schools in these districts will reopen on March 28, the source said adding that notification in this regard has been issued today.

It was decided in National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting held in Islamabad; the source informed.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Education Punjab Gujrat Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot March From

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in APA mee ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperation a ..

31 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts interactive webinar titled ‘UAE Soft ..

1 hour ago

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit UAE by tomorrow

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces start of twice weekly flights t ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.