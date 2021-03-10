COVID: School Edu dept notifies vacations for two weeks in seven districts

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :School education Department announced closure of school in seven districts of Punjab for two weeks from March 15 due to considerable rise in COVID positive cases.

An official source of the department said on Wednesday that the districts included: Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Multan and Sialkot while rest of the districts will follow existing regular schedule.

The schools in these districts will reopen on March 28, the source said adding that notification in this regard has been issued today.

It was decided in National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting held in Islamabad; the source informed.