COVID situation reviewed in wake of new wave

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich in the committee room of his office to review the measures taken for the new wave of COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner said that all necessary arrangements should be made to be safe from the covid. The persons who have not received a booster should be given a booster dose. He said all arrangements should be completed in the hospitals regarding COVID protection. He further said that samples should be taken from people and sent for laboratory tests.

CEO Health Dr. Anjum Iqbal and DHO Preventive Medicine Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain informed about the current situation regarding COVID-19 vaccination. They told that out of 2,604,759 people, 2,502,952 people have received the first dose and 2,379,029 people have received the second dose. Some 864,456 people have been given the booster dose. Out of 626,977 children aged 5 to 12 years old, a total of 617,677 children have been given the first dose and 615,166 children have been given the second dose as well.