UrduPoint.com

COVID Situation Reviewed In Wake Of New Wave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 04:20 PM

COVID situation reviewed in wake of new wave

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich in the committee room of his office to review the measures taken for the new wave of COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner said that all necessary arrangements should be made to be safe from the covid. The persons who have not received a booster should be given a booster dose. He said all arrangements should be completed in the hospitals regarding COVID protection. He further said that samples should be taken from people and sent for laboratory tests.

CEO Health Dr. Anjum Iqbal and DHO Preventive Medicine Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain informed about the current situation regarding COVID-19 vaccination. They told that out of 2,604,759 people, 2,502,952 people have received the first dose and 2,379,029 people have received the second dose. Some 864,456 people have been given the booster dose. Out of 626,977 children aged 5 to 12 years old, a total of 617,677 children have been given the first dose and 615,166 children have been given the second dose as well.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of ..

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan

34 minutes ago
 PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

3 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

5 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

5 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.