COVID situation worsens as wards, ICUs filled in LUH

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :In view of increasing cases of COVID-19, the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) administration has expressed concern over the situation that is worsening day by day and almost all beds in both hospitals had been occupied.

Director Admn LUH Abdul Sattar Jatoi in a statement on Sunday, said that all isolation wards and intensive care units of both hospitals were going out of the capacity due to alarming increase in Coronavirus cases, therefore a 35-bed special isolation ward had been prepared for accommodating the serious patients.

Another 62-bed isolation ward is being prepared to face the situation but it will take two weeks to accomplish the task, Jatoi said.

The government had announced a complete lockdown to cope with any untoward situation in the province and if SOPs were not followed, the situation would become more serious, he warned.

Jatoi also appealed to the people to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) suggested by the health professionals and stressed upon them to remain inside their homes during lockdown so that increasing positivity rate could be contained.