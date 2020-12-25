COVID spread in UK: IPSO censures Telegraph for maligning article against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The Independent Press Standards Organization (IPSO), the UK's print media regulator has disposed off a complaint filed by the Center for media monitoring and Pakistan Embassy against the Daily Telegraph for publishing a misleading article against Pakistan invoking its Clause 1 (Accuracy).

On June 26 this year the daily had published an article titled "Pakistan singled out as the origin of half of Britain's imported virus cases" the IPSO partially upheld the complaint under Clause 1 (Accuracy) of the Editors' Code of Practice which stated : "i) The Press must take care not to publish inaccurate, misleading or distorted information or images, including headlines not supported by the text.

ii) A significant inaccuracy, misleading statement or distortion must be corrected, promptly and with due prominence, and — where appropriate — an apology published. In cases involving IPSO, due prominence should be as required by the regulator" , said according to a decision of the complaint committee placed on the official website of the IPSO.

Following the text of the decision, the Committee observed that the terms of Clause 1 (Accuracy) of the Code were explicit in their requirement that headline statements should be supported by the text of the article.

The Committee emphasized that this should not be interpreted to mean that the body of the article could be relied upon to correct an actively misleading impression given by a headline. "Neither can the body of an article be relied upon to correct a misleading impression given by a tweet linking to it." The Committee further noted that in this instance, because no reference to the limited time frame to which the statistic related had been included, both headlines gave the strong and misleading impression that half of all Britain's imported coronavirus cases had originated in Pakistan.

This was compounded by the opening sentences of the articles, which repeated the statement, the Committee findings revealed.

While the article did subsequently state that there had been: "30 cases of coronavirus in people who have traveled from Pakistan since June 4, which is understood to represent half of the incidents of imported infection", this was not sufficient to rectify the misleading impression already given or to clarify to readers that the headline claim related only to this period.

The publication of the headlines amounted to a clear failure by the newspaper to take care not to publish misleading or distorted information, raising a breach of Clause 1(i).

These inaccuracies were significant and required correction under Clause 1(ii) of the Editors' Code of Practice.

The headline of the online article had been amended before IPSO's investigation to refer only to the month of June.

The Committee Findings mentioned that at the beginning of IPSO's investigation, the publication had offered to correct both online and print articles. The corrections offered identified the misleading claim and the correct position. They were offered promptly and with due prominence, especially given the earlier amendment of the online article's headline, it added.

The Committee found that with regards to the articles, the corrections proposed by the publication were sufficient to address the requirements of Clause 1(ii) for the reasons set out above and should now be published. With regards to the tweet sharing the similar misleading headline of the article with a link to the complete article, there was a breach of Clause 1(ii) for the reasons set out above.

The Committee considered that the corrections offered in relation to both articles were sufficient to meet the requirements of Clause 1(ii). The publication had also shown a willingness to correct the tweet. In light of these considerations, the Committee concluded that a correction was the appropriate remedy.