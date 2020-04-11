UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID Under Control In South Punjab: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:41 PM

COVID under control in South Punjab: Chief Minister

Terming COVID-19 situation in South Punjab under control, Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar Saturday said that it was responsibility of the government to extend best health facility to patients suffering from the viral disease in the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Terming COVID-19 situation in South Punjab under control, Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar Saturday said that it was responsibility of the government to extend best health facility to patients suffering from the viral disease in the province.

He stated this during a meeting with Chairman Multan Dry port Trust and known industrialist, Khawaja Jalal uddin Roomi here on Saturday.

Acknowledging the services rendered by doctors nurses and paramedics as front line force, Buzdar said that medical staff battling with pandemic were heroes of the country and the government would never leave them alone.

He informed that Punjab government would bring more "good news" for people of South Punjab in days to come.

The chief minister appreciated Mahmood Group of Industries for its value contributions by joining hands with government in the hard times.

He lauded Khawaja Jalauddin Roomi for making payments to his employees timely in the challenging conditions.

Former president MCCI, Roomi informed Chief Minister that his group had not only donated to Prime Minister, Imran Khan Corona Relief Fund, but also stood by the government in the troubled times.

He said that they were supporting deserving and needy people from day one of the outbreak of virus in a respectable manner.

He invited Chief Minister Buzdar to visit Multan after the situation improved.

Related Topics

Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit From Government Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) and Gnowbe t ..

28 minutes ago

Power Sector bears another crisis of Rs100b follow ..

45 minutes ago

Economic Crisis From COVID-19 to Be Protracted, Ru ..

5 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 service formally launched in Lakki Mar ..

5 minutes ago

Governor lauds Sindh Relief Initiative Application ..

5 minutes ago

Government College University sets up 200-bed coro ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.