COVID Vaccination Center Inaugurated At KMC's Gizri Maternity Home

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

COVID Vaccination center inaugurated at KMC's Gizri Maternity Home

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment,Climate Change and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that opening vaccination centers in various places would make it easier for the people to get vaccinated.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after the inauguration of the Covid Vaccination Center here at KMC's Gizri Maternity Home on Thursday.

This was the sixth hospital of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in which a vaccination center has been set up, he added.

Hospital administration and the Sindh government have opened this vaccination center here to prevent from virus, he further recounted, adding now it was being managed by the KMC.

He added that when he visited this hospital in the 2018, he found that its doors were closed for the poor because of its exorbitant service charges.

Then hospital was taken over by an NGO after the appointment of an administrator in KMC. Earlier, the hospital's maternity home used to charge Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 for delivery, but now it charges Rs 500 only.

He said that every day more than one hundred patients are examined in their OPD and medicine is also given to them.

