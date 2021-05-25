COVID Vaccination Centers to be set up in Sindh industrial zones: Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-corruption Establishment Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo has said that COVID-19 Vaccination Centers will be set up in industrial zones with the cooperation of factory owners for vaccination of factory workers at their place of duty

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-corruption Establishment Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo has said that COVID-19 Vaccination Centers will be set up in industrial zones with the cooperation of factory owners for vaccination of factory workers at their place of duty. He said that he would meet the industrialists on May 25 for setting up of vaccination centers and other required facilities. It is hoped that with the cooperation of the industrialists, full vaccination of factory workers will be made possible, he said while chairing a meeting here Tuesday.

Dhareejo asked the factory owners to vaccinate their workers as soon as possible and all necessary steps should be taken to protect factory workers from coronavirus.

He said that the coronavirus was a serious problem which need to be addressed seriously. The minister said that the Sindh government was ensuring implementation of the lockdown to control sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. The pandemic can be dealt only through strict lockdown, he observed.

The meeting also made deliberations on matters regarding implementation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in factories.

Secretary Industries Riaz-ud-Din and other officials concerned official also attended the meeting.