UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID Vaccination Centers To Be Set Up In Sindh Industrial Zones: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:23 PM

COVID Vaccination Centers to be set up in Sindh industrial zones: Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-corruption Establishment Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo has said that COVID-19 Vaccination Centers will be set up in industrial zones with the cooperation of factory owners for vaccination of factory workers at their place of duty

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-corruption Establishment Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo has said that COVID-19 Vaccination Centers will be set up in industrial zones with the cooperation of factory owners for vaccination of factory workers at their place of duty. He said that he would meet the industrialists on May 25 for setting up of vaccination centers and other required facilities. It is hoped that with the cooperation of the industrialists, full vaccination of factory workers will be made possible, he said while chairing a meeting here Tuesday.

Dhareejo asked the factory owners to vaccinate their workers as soon as possible and all necessary steps should be taken to protect factory workers from coronavirus.

He said that the coronavirus was a serious problem which need to be addressed seriously. The minister said that the Sindh government was ensuring implementation of the lockdown to control sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. The pandemic can be dealt only through strict lockdown, he observed.

The meeting also made deliberations on matters regarding implementation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in factories.

Secretary Industries Riaz-ud-Din and other officials concerned official also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh May Commerce All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

59 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

1 hour ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

2 hours ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.