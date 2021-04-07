Covid vaccination continues in Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. The council members and the artist community got vaccinated. The center is jointly established by the Arts Council and Sindh Health Department

After getting vaccinated at the Arts Council's vaccination center Pakistani Lawyer and television personality Naeem Bukhari said "This is a fabulous arrangement initiated by Arts Council and the Sindh Government to disburse the Covid 19 vaccination and everyone is being treated well"

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th April, 2021) After getting vaccinated at the Arts Council's vaccination center Pakistani Lawyer and television personality Naeem Bukhari said "This is a fabulous arrangement initiated by Arts Council and the Sindh Government to disburse the Covid 19 vaccination and everyone is being treated well".

After getting the second dose of covid vaccine Vice. President of ACP Munawar Saeed said, "President Ahmed Shah and the entire medical team deserve credit where it's due for their remarkable efforts against Covid-19"

Renowned actor Adnan Shah Tipu also visited the center to get his first dose of covid-19 vaccination, he said " The arrangements made for this vaccination center are commendable. I support this noble initiative of Sindh Health Department and Arts Council".

"The Arts Council Vaccination Center is administering an absolutely immaculate facility for the artist Fraternity and for that I salute their team, the Sindh Government, and the Arts Council President Ahmed Shah for their amazing efforts against Covid-19," said Veteran artist Khalid Anam.

String sensation Bilal Maqsood said, "I suggest everyone come to the Arts Council Vaccination Center and get their vaccine instead of avoiding this boon".

Senior journalist Taj Haider and his wife got their first dose of the vaccination, he said "It is not possible to make the better arrangements than this"

Renowned personalities including Qudsia Akbar, Zahida Hina, Abdul Raheem Soomro, Mujahid Brelvi, Aurangzeb Laghari, Javed Akhter, Saifi Hassan, Dr.Fouzia Khan, Ameen Yousuf, Khalid Chanchar, Mubeen Mirza, Nasir Baig Chugtai, Adil Wadia, Khuwaja Sohail, Jawed Karim, and others got vaccinated at the council's vaccination center.