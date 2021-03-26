UrduPoint.com
COVID Vaccination: Registration For 50 Plus To Be Opened From March 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said registration of those who were above 50 years of age for COVID vaccination would be opened on March 30.

"Registration of those who are 60 and older has already been opened", he said in his tweet.

The minister who is also Chairman National Command and Operation Center ( NCOC) called upon the people to encourage everybody who was above 50 years of age to register, when the registration would be opened for them on March 30.

