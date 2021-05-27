COVID vaccination registration for citizens above 19 years starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Thursday said the government has started the COVID-19 vaccination registration for the entire population of all age groups above 19 years today on approval of health experts.

According to an official of the ministry, the registration has started across the country as Pakistan's vaccine supply continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

He said the country has locally finished a coronavirus vaccine with the help of Chinese experts as the vaccine named PakVac has passed rigorous internal quality control checks and testing at the National Institute of Health (NIH) with the help of Cansino Bio Inc. China.

He added the first batch of China's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine will be available for administration to the citizens by the end of this month. He said the first batch of bulk vaccines was processed at the NIH plant, which was set up for this purpose last month by having a specially trained team.

He said that due to the agreement on technology transfer, the National Institute of Health will be able to produce three million doses per month which will significantly reduce the country's dependence on other countries.

The official said that Pakistan will become largely self-sufficient in meeting its COVID-19 vaccine needs as it will begin producing the single-dose CanSino Bio vaccine locally. He said China is a strong partner and has gone out of its way in keeping up a supply chain and transferring technology to Pakistan.

He said that out of the total stock of vaccine doses imported, ninety-one percent was purchased by the government while the remaining nine percent were gifted by China. He said that the government has planned to vaccinate 70 million population by the end of the year 2021.

He said that the population of Pakistan, which is currently eligible for vaccination is 100 million out of 220 million as the vaccines have only been approved for those above 18.

He added for the first half of the year, January to June 2021, the government has received and expected to receive 19.82 million doses. He added 91% of these doses are purchased, which clearly shows we are not dependent on donations.

He said, "In totality, we have signed deals for over 30 million doses already so the fact that we have already secured 30 million doses and will continue to procure more the rest of the year should be very reassuring." The official said that Pakistan is gradually increasing the figure of daily vaccination with so far over five million while the target is to reach over 300,000 vaccinations daily in the country. He said that the government has started vaccination for 30 years and above and in this regard, the registration has been started.

He said "Our procurement is a result of proactive efforts as the government initiated the conversation with vaccine manufacturers and GAVI in July 2020 which is well before any vaccine had been fully developed and approved." He said that 4,329 reports of vaccine adverse effects have been reported so far and nearly all reports were of mild and expected side effects while 90 percent involved pain at the site of injection or fever. Only six serious events have been reported which were investigated thoroughly and each found to be coincidental and non-attributable to the vaccine.

He added in addition to existing guidelines, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to those over the age of 40 in line with practices in many countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had started registration for persons aged 30 and above from May 16 while it had started registration for the coronavirus vaccination for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country on May 3.

/395