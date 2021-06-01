COVID vaccination registration for citizens above 19 years continues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Tuesday continued the COVID-19 vaccination registration for the entire population of all age groups above 19 years on approval of health experts.

According to an official of the ministry, the registration was continued across the country as Pakistan's vaccine supply continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

He said that the country has locally finished a coronavirus vaccine with the help of Chinese experts as the vaccine named PakVac has passed rigorous internal quality control checks and testing at the National Institute of Health (NIH) with the help of Cansino Bio Inc. China.

He added the first batch of China's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is now available for administration to the citizens. He said that the first batch of bulk vaccines was processed at the NIH plant, which was set up for this purpose last month by having a specially trained team.

He said that due to the agreement on technology transfer, the National Institute of Health will be able to produce three million doses per month which will significantly reduce the country's dependence on other countries.

He said that Pakistan will become largely self-sufficient in meeting its COVID-19 vaccine needs as it started producing the single-dose CanSino Bio vaccine locally. He said that China is a strong partner and has gone out of its way in keeping up a supply chain and transferring technology to Pakistan.

He said that out of the total stock of vaccine doses imported, ninety-one percent was purchased by the government while the remaining nine percent were gifted by China. He said that the government has planned to vaccinate 70 million population by the end of the year 2021.

He said that the population of Pakistan, which is currently eligible for vaccination is 100 million out of 220 million as the vaccines have only been approved for those above 18. He added for the first half of the year, January to June 2021, the government has received and expected to receive 19.82 million doses.

He added 91% of these doses are purchased, which clearly shows we are not dependent on donations. He said, "In totality, we have signed deals for over 30 million doses already so the fact that we have already secured 30 million doses and will continue to procure more the rest of the year should be very reassuring."He said, "Our procurement is a result of proactive efforts as the government initiated the conversation with vaccine manufacturers and GAVI in July 2020 which is well before any vaccine had been fully developed and approved."It is pertinent to mention here that the government had started registration for persons aged 30 and above from May 16 while it had started registration for the coronavirus vaccination for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country on May 3.