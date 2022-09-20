COVID vaccination to children aged 5 to 11 years kicks off

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Like other major cities of the country, COVID-19 vaccination for the children aged 5 to 11 years has been started in Hyderabad on Tuesday

The District Health Officer Dr Lala Jafar Khan formally launched a week long vaccination campaign at Shah Bhitai hospital, Latifabad by administering vaccines to the children.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, DHO said that 288,000 children will be vaccinated in Karachi and Hyderabad during the 6-day campaign.

Dr Jafar Khan said the vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years would be completed till September 26 so that Hyderabad would be declared as COVID free city.

He appealed to the parents to cooperate with the vaccination teams so that target could be achieved during stipulated time.

