Covid vaccinations to start in KP this week: Health Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra Sunday said that vaccinations for covid-19 would begin in the province from this week.

First consignment of Covid-19 Vaccine, which contains 500,000 doses, is expected to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday. Another consignment of 17 Million vaccines is also expected in the next few months. Provincial government has completed its preparation to administer Covid-19 vaccinations for front line health care workers.

Health department has prepared 280 Covid vaccination centers throughout the province and 2484 health staff have been trained to administer vaccination in every district. In a media briefing at Itlaa cell in civil secretariat Peshawar Taimur Jhagra expressed hope that from this week Covid-19 vaccination will begin in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"In first phase we have selected 8 districts with highest covid bed occupancy," he added.

Provincial minister said, Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat and Nowshera districts have the greatest Covid-19 patient load.

Front line health care workers of these 8 districts will get the vaccine in the first phase. He said 64113 health care from all over the province has already been registered. Minister expressed hope that the Chief Minister will inaugurate covid vaccination on Wednesday.

He also appreciated the coordinated efforts of National Command and Operation Centre NCOC led by Federal minister Asad Umer against the covid challenge and now for country wide covid vaccination drive.

At the occasion additional director general health Dr. Shaheen Afridi said that this vaccine is a registered and internationally approved vaccine with no recorded side effects so far. Although we will also test this vaccine before administering to health care workers.