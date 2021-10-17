Covid Vaccine Is Safe: NCOC
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Sunday said that a fake video is circulating on social media regarding adverse effects of Covid Vaccination onschoolchildren.
In a Tweet, NCOC said that the video clip is three years old. Covid Vaccines are completely safe and can be administered to children as per Ministry of Health (MoH) guidelines, it added.