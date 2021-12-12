UrduPoint.com

Covid Vaccine Process Stalled In Hyderabad As YDA Strike Continues

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Thousands of people are being denied of getting Covid-19 vaccines as Young Doctors Association (YDA) and Vaccinator's strike continue in the district for the last several days.

The process of coronavirus vaccination has come to a complete halt since many days and even partially vaccinated people are not being given a second dose of the vaccine on designated time.

The people, especially students, who got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, were sent back to their homes without vaccinating them by assigning reason of YDA strike.

A large number of people are visiting the coronavirus vaccine centers on a daily basis but they were denied vaccine doses.

The Sindh government, the District administration and the Health Authorities had not adopted significant arrangements in this regard due to which risk of spread of the virus could be increased in the province, health experts warned.

The District Health Officer and the focal person for COVID-19 did not respond to phone calls as well as Whatsapp messages when contacted by APP.

