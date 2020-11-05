COVID19 claims 17 more lives, infects 556 : CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 17 more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2664 and 556 new cases emerged when 11530 tests were conducted raising the tally to 148,343.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Thursday, he said that 17 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the infection lifting the death toll to 2,664 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11530 samples were tested against which 556 new cases were diagnosed that constituted 4.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,693,488 tests have been conducted which detected 148,343 cases, of them 95 percent or 139,866 have recovered, including 233 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 5813 patients were under treatment, of them 5534 in home isolation, four at isolation centers and 275 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 201 patients was stated to be critical, of them 30 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 556 new cases, 416 have been detected from Karachi, including 170 from East, 163 South, 43 Central, 17 Korangi, 15 Malir and eight West.

Hyderabad has 20 cases, Kambar and Shaheed Benazirabad 12 each, Jamshoro 11, Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta eight each, Sanghar seven, Mirpurkhas six, badin four, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot five each, Ghotki and Shikarpur three each, Dadu, Jacobabad and Khairpur two each, Larkana, Matiari, Naushehroferoze and Sujawal one each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah warned people of Sindh to observe SOPs because the virus was again spreading widely.