COVID19 claims 25 more lives, infects 798 others in Sindh: CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 798 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 11009 samples were tested in Sindh, raising the tally to 117598 while 25 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2135 in the province.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that 11009 samples were tested against which 798 new cases were diagnosed that constituted 7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 699326 tests have been conducted which detected 117598 cases across the province that constituted an overall 17 percent detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that overnight 25 more patients died lifting the death toll to 2135 that came to 1.8 percent death rate.

Around 528 more patients recovered and returned to normal life, he said and added the number of patients recovered so far has reached to 104019 that constituted 88 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that currently 11444 patients were under treatment, of them 10784 in home isolation, 29 at Isolation centers and 631 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 429 patients was stated to be critical, of them 66 have been shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of total 798 new cases of coronavirus, 456 have been detected from Karachi, they include 110 from Central, 106 East, 105 South, 70 Korangi, 34 West and 31 Malir.

He added that Hyderababd has 48, Tando Allahyar 26, Sanghar 20, Badin 19, Shikarpur 18, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Mirpurkhas 13, Khairpur, Matiari, Tando Mohammad khan and Umerkot have 11 each, Larkana and Kambar 10 each, Dadu nine, Jamshoro eight, Ghotki five, Naushehroferoze and Sukur three each, Thatta two and Jacobabad one.

The chief minister urged the people to stay safe by observing social distancing, wearing masks while going out, washing hands and using sanitizer frequently.