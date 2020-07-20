COVID19 claims 26 lives, infects 546 others: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Coronavirus claimed 26 more lives and infected 546 others, lifting the death toll to 2019 and tally of the cases to 113,553

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Coronavirus claimed 26 more lives and infected 546 others, lifting the death toll to 2019 and tally of the cases to 113,553.

This he said in a statement issued here from CM House on Monday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 26 more patients died lifting the death toll to 2019 that constituted 1.8 percent death ratio.

He added that overnight 897 patients recovered. The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 92934 that constituted 81 percent recovery rate, the CM Sindh said.

He said that 546 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 7069 samples were tested which constituted eight percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 649,917 samples have been tested against which 113,553 cases have been diagnosed that came to 17 percent overall detection rate.

According to CM, currently 18,600 patients are under treatment, including 17,824 in home isolation, 64 at isolation centers and 712 in different hospitals. He added that the condition of 535 patients was stated to be critical, including 75 have been shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 546 new cases, 179 belonged to Karachi. They include 50 in South, 38 each in East and Korangi, 27 Central, 19 Malir and seven West.

He added that Khairpur has 29 cases, Ghotki 21, Sukkur 18, Tando Mohammad Khan 17, Sujawal and Jamshoro 15 each, Larkana and Jacobabad 13 each, Naushehroferoze 11, Umerkot and Matiari nine each, Dadu and Thatta four each, Sanghar three and Shaheed Benazirabad and Badin one each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to observe SOPs, wash hands frequently, wear masks while going out and ensure social distancing.