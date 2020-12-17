UrduPoint.com
COVID19 Claims 33 Lives, Infects 1374 Others: CM Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

COVID19 claims 33 lives, infects 1374 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing the coronavirus situation with the media revealed that 33 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3270 and 1,374 new cases emerged when 12859 tests were conducted.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Thursday, he said that the overnight death rate of COVID-19 patients was increasing which could be assessed from the fact that 33 more patients died lifting the death toll to 2,270.

He said in October 2020 we had 119 deaths stemming from Coronavirus, in November 331 and in December, 309 deaths have been reported hitherto. "The situation is quite painful, therefore we all have to abide by the SOPs," he urged.

The CM Sindh said that the current detection rate has been worked out at 10.7 percent by detecting 1,374 new against 12,8859 tests.

He added that overall 2,191,706 samples have been tested against which 201,080 cases were detected, of them 88.5 percent or 178,027 patients have recovered, including 1690 overnight. "Thanks to the Almighty, our recovery rate is better but it has only dropped down to 88.

5 percent from 95 percent," he disclosed.

Sharing statistics of the patients, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 19783 patients were under treatment, of them 18,905 in home isolation, 14 at isolation centers and 864 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 761 patients was stated to be critical, including 73 shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1374 new cases, 1093 have been detected from Karachi, of them 431 from South, 264 East, 142 central, 102 Korangi, 101 Malir and 53 West.

He said that 36 new cases have been detected from Shaheed Benazirabad, 30 Hyderabad, 25 Matiari, 21 Kashmore, 15 Kambar, 12 Khairpur, 10 each from Jamshoro, Ghotki and Larkana, nine Umerkot, eight each from Sujawal and Jacobabad, seven each from Sukkur and Naushehroferoze, six each from Tando Allahyar and Thatta, five Mirpurkhas and three Shikarpur.

Disclosing positive ratio of the past 10 days, the chief minister said that Karachi has 19.53 percent, Hyderabad district 9.51 percent and rest of the province 3.98 percent.

