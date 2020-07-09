UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID19 Claims 40 More Lives, Infects 1538 Others: CM Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

COVID19 claims 40 more lives, infects 1538 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus claimed 40 more lives and infected 1538 others while 1254 patients recovered and returned to normal life.

In a statement issued here from CM house, Shah said that 40 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 1677 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 1538 new patients were detected by testing 9860 samples that constituted 16 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 543400 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 100900 patients all over Sindh. This came to 19 percent overall detection rate, he said.

The CM Sindh said that currently 41596 patients were under treatment, of them 39697 in home isolation, 399 at isolation centers and 1500 in different hospitals. He added that currently 581 patients were stated to be in critical condition, including 75 patients shifted to ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah 1254 more patients recovered and returned to normal life. The number of patients recovered so far has reached 57627 that constitutes 57 percent recovery rate.

Giving district-wise data, the chief minister said out of 1538 new cases 722 have been detected from six districts of Karachi division. East has 204, South 166, Korangi 98, Central 94, Malir 75, and West 49.

He added that Hyderabad has 97, Sukkur 88, Naushehroferoze 72, Badin 66, Sanghar 55, Shikarpur 53, Larkana 32, Sujawal 26, Thatta 24, Umerkot 23, Ghotki 21, Tando Allahyar 18, Kambar 17, Jamshoro 14, Mirpurkhas 12, Dadu six, Jacobabad five, Shaheed Benazirabad four, Kashmore and Khairpur one each.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to be cautious and adopt SOPs issued by the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

28 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

32 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

40 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

58 minutes ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

60 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.