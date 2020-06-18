COVID19 claims 48 more lives, detects 2286 new cases: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Ali Shah has said that the coronavirus claimed 48 more lives lifting the death toll to 964 while 2286 new cases detected rising the tally to 62269

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Ali Shah has said that the coronavirus claimed 48 more lives lifting the death toll to 964 while 2286 new cases detected rising the tally to 62269.

In a statement issued from the CM House on Thursday, the chief minister said that last 24 hours that is between Wednesday and Thursday proved to be the worst in terms of deaths stemming from the virus when 48 people lost their lives. "It has hurt me so much because the number of deaths is the highest in a day so far," he said and added the death toll has reached to 964 which constituted 1.55 percent.

He said that the government has ramped up testing capacity from 80 per day to 11,000. "Overnight 11044 tests were conducted against which 2286 new cases were detected," he said and added the number of new cases were on the rise all over Sindh.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that so far 340487 tests have been conducted which produced 62269 cases that constituted 18 percent positive result. "This is one of the highest ratios and need to be controlled strictly," he said.

According to the CM Sindh, 1341 more patients recovered and the number of patients recovered so far has reached to 31,034 which constituted 50 percent.

He said that at present 30271 patients were under treatment, including 28705 in home isolation, 64 at Isolation centers and 1502 in different hospitals. He added that 664 pateints were in critica. Condition, of them 97 have been shifted on ventilators.

Giving district-wise break up, the chief minister said that out of 2286 cases 1395 belong to Karachi. They include 462 in East, 335 South,197 Central, 177 West, 116 Korangi, and 108 Malir.

Hyderabad has 106, Khairpur 72, Ghotki 64, Shaheed Benazirabad 59, Larkana 43, Kashmore 28, Jasmhoro 26, Dadu 22, Sanghar 20, Jacobabad 14, Thatta eight, Tando Allahyar seven, Kambar six, Shikarpur five, Sujawal and Umerkot two each, Badin, Matiari and Tharparkar one each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged people of Sindh to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).