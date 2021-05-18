COVID19 mars cultural tourism, music industry in KP, financial package demanded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Like others socioeconomic sectors, COVID-19 has also adversely affected culture tourism and music industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where cinema houses, weddings halls, music and concert festivals were closed, leaving jobs of thousands of musicians, artists and singers in a jeopardy.

Being the cultural hub of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar was the most affected city in terms of negative effects on culture tourism and music industry where music venues, DJ houses, CD shops, live concerts and festivals besides cinema houses closed during Eid holidays after the surge of coronavirus cases.

Nishtar Hall, the main centre of cultural activities in Peshawar where seasoned and young artists, singers and musicians from across KP were exhibiting their live performances and music concerts, was also shutdown.

Similarly, social gatherings and tourism activities in KP were restricted to contain spread of the pandemic and bring the positivity ratio of the coronavirus down.

Cultural activities at historic Ghanta Ghar in Peshawar City with plenty of music avenues and shops of the local artists, drummers, bands and musicians, were restricted during Eid holidays, resulting a substantial financial loss to them.

Shahzeb Khan, a local musician and singer told APP on Tuesday that music industry was marred by coronavirus pandemic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where jobs of muscians, singers and drummers were put at stake.

"I could have earned Rs100,000 after performing in eight to 10 weddings parties and Eid festivals but could not do so due to closer of marriages halls and travels restrictions during Eid holidays because of the pandemic," he maintained.

He said the continued restrictions on wedding parties, music concerts, cultural festivals, cinema houses and social gatherings would further add woes of their community.

He urged KP Government to lift ban on wedding halls, musical festivals, tourism and allow it under SOPs like others sectors so that thousands of his community members could financially support their families.

Latifur Rehman, Spokesperson of Tourism, sports and Archaeology Department told APP on Tuesday that we was well aware of the difficulties being faced by the musicians, singers and tour operators in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and would extend full support to them.

He said the Directorate of Culture had disbursed Rs30,000 per month stipend among 500 artists and musicians for nine months last year under "Living Humans Treasure" program to financially support them in the aftermath of the pandemic.

To preserve the anciant cultural heritage and unique buildings architecture of Kalash Valley in Chitral, he said a 20 kanal land was purchased by KP Archaeology Department to promote cultural tourism and soft image of Pakistan.

"Kalash Valley is a identity of Chitral due to its unique cultural, archeological and historical significance," he said, adding effectives measures have been taken to preserve old look of the historic valley and to protect the ancient culture of Kalash.

Out of 20 kanal land, he said, three kanal land was purchased for graveyard at Karakal Bumburate, four kanal each for graveyard at Broom Bumburate and Dancing Place at Batrick Bumburate.

He said 1.5 kanal land was purchased for graveyard at Behal Birir, 0.306 kanal for dancing place at Behal Birir and 03.35 and two kanal for Kalash festivals at Balangur and Buthet Rumboor.

Similarily, 1.5 kanal land would be utilized for graveyard at Batrick Bumburate, 0.28 kanalat Kalashagram, Rumboor and 0.16 kanal at Batrick, Bumburate.

KP Government has approved Rs 23.57 million for purchase of anciant houses of Bollywood superstars Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor at Peshawar.

Cultural Heritage Trail Project had been completed in Peshawar by previous PTI government under which about 500 metres long trail from ancient Ghanta Ghar to Gor Gathri was renovated including 85 centuries-old buildings and houses.

Sethi House, an architectural wonder at Peshawar City built in 1880, was preserved and opened for tourists, he concluded.