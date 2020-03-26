Covid19: Minister wants dist admins to take on board MPs for relief distribution

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raj has appreciated the performance of the civil and police administration to deal with the Covid19 pandemic in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raj has appreciated the performance of the civil and police administration to deal with the Covid19 pandemic in the province.

Addressing a meeting here on Thursday, he said that elected representatives in districts should also be taken on board in the process of distribution of food hampers among deserving families, whose bread-earners were in quarantine or isolation.

Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir and officers concerned attended the meeting, while divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) joined the event through video conferencing.

The chief secretary said that it was prime responsibility of the civil and police officers to provide healthcare facilities to people to deal with national emergency of coronavirus, and ensure availability of daily-use commodities during the lockdown. He asked all divisional commissioners to complete mapping of all private hospitals and hotels in their districts after taking their administration on board so that the buildings could be used in case of spread of coronavirus.

He said that all required facilities be provided at quarantine centres and joint check points of police, army and rangers personnel should be set up to make the lockdown more effective.

The meeting was briefed that process of tracing of persons coming from abroad had been completed, services of Lambardars had been acquired for their tracking and action would be taken against those who would not cooperate. The meeting decided that in order to raise awareness among people about coronavirus flag march of army, rangers and police would be carried out, besides seeking help of mosque prayer leaders and local elders.

The IG Punjab ordered the RPOs to improve cleanliness arrangements in lockups of police stations.

The meeting also decided to start monitoring of prisoners in jails regarding coronavirus.