UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID19: President Directs To Ensure Strict Compliance Of SOPs On Eid

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 06:13 PM

COVID19: President directs to ensure strict compliance of SOPs on Eid

President Arif Alvi has visited National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad and emphasized on encouraging public adherence to safety guidelines.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd. 2020) President Dr Arif Alvi has directed all provinces to ensure strict compliance of precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Azha and during Muharram to prevent spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Visiting National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he emphasized on encouraging public adherence to safety guidelines.

The President also conveyed his appreciation to the nation for adhering health guidelines.

He was briefed about the measures being taken for improvement in the healthcare system of the country to cope with the challenge, capacity building of the healthcare professionals, and increased availability of beds for the patients, uninterrupted availability of crucial medicines, use of digital technology for contact tracing and disease projection.

The President lauded the efforts of NCOC team in putting up a robust response to the pandemic and ensuring coordinated actions across the country.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology All Arif Alvi Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

How Waqar Younis' tips on late swing helped Sohail ..

9 minutes ago

PTV officials slap former anchor, force him to lea ..

18 minutes ago

SC takes notice of objectionable content on social ..

45 minutes ago

DED-Ajman seizes AED2 million worth of counterfeit ..

46 minutes ago

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

60 minutes ago

DEWA MD reviews progress at hydroelectric power st ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.