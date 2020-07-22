COVID19: President directs to ensure strict compliance of SOPs on Eid

(@fidahassanain)

President Arif Alvi has visited National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad and emphasized on encouraging public adherence to safety guidelines.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd. 2020) President Dr Arif Alvi has directed all provinces to ensure strict compliance of precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Azha and during Muharram to prevent spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Visiting National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he emphasized on encouraging public adherence to safety guidelines.

The President also conveyed his appreciation to the nation for adhering health guidelines.

He was briefed about the measures being taken for improvement in the healthcare system of the country to cope with the challenge, capacity building of the healthcare professionals, and increased availability of beds for the patients, uninterrupted availability of crucial medicines, use of digital technology for contact tracing and disease projection.

The President lauded the efforts of NCOC team in putting up a robust response to the pandemic and ensuring coordinated actions across the country.