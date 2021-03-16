Covid19: Public advised to avoid unnecessary visit at excise office

Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) Islamabad on Tuesday advised public to opt for online means for vehicle registration and transfer as the federal capital witnessed an uptick in coronavirus cases

Talking to APP, Excise Director Bilal Azam said people were being encouraged for maximum use of the 'City Islamabad Application' to get online appointment for the purpose, so as to reduce gathering at the office in compliance with the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He said a comprehensive drive had been launched to sensitize the masses about availability of online appointment system at the 'City Islamabad App'.

He said people should contact excise office through the application to get their vehicles transferred and registered at their doorsteps.

Citizens might also get online appointment by contacting official phones numbers of the ETO 051-90395386 and051-2775386, he added.

He said vehicle owners should visit the ETO website www.Islamabadexcise.gov.pk for collecting their registration card.

