Cow calf rescued from 35 feet deep nullah in Abbotabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A cow calf which fell into a 35 feet deep nullah in Abbotabad district on Tuesday evening was successfully rescued by the staffers of Rescue 1122.

According to details shared here, a cow calf suddenly fell into a deep nullah at PMA road in Abbotabad district.

Owner of the calf made an emergency call to Rescue 1122 for help of the animal.

The Rescue staffers while responding to the call, reached to the site and started operation. After hard struggle of around two hours, the calf was taken out of the nullah safely.

The calf had went around 40 feet forward into the nullah, but the professional staffers of Rescue 1122 not only captured him but also succeeded in taking the animal out to safety.