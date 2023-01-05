UrduPoint.com

Cow Trapped In 30 Feet Deep Well Extricated By Rescue Authorities In D.I.Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 09:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :A cow that got trapped after falling into a 30 feet deep well was skillfully extricated by staffers of Rescue 1122 in the Darazanda area of Dera Ismail Khan district.

According to the spokesman of Rescue 1122, Bilal Faizi the Rescue authorities received a call for help from a cow that fell into an open well in the Darazanda area.

In response to the call, the Rescue authorities sent a team along with the necessary equipment including a tripod for pulling the cattle out of the deep well.

The rescue team members by endangering their own life for the help of a trapped animal went down into the well by dangling on ropes and very skillfully brought the entangled cow out of the death trap, Bilal told APP.

He said Rescue 1122 team members are providing help to both humans, animals, and birds as well by responding to emergency calls and in almost all cases exhibited utmost dedication to the duty of saving lives.

