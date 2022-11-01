UrduPoint.com

'Coward' Imran Khan Only Hurls Hollow Threats, Says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 12:18 AM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Imran Khan was a "coward man" who could only hurl hollow threats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Imran Khan was a "coward man" who could only hurl hollow threats.

She, in a news statement, said Imran Khan should explain to whom he was threatening while delivering speeches on the container during his long march toward Islamabad.

Marriyum said Imran Khan was simultaneously behaving in an aggressive and respectful way which showed that he was frustrated and in mental disarray.

She said Imran Khan was a "foreign funded Fitna" who had admitted to bring revolution in the country through bloodshed. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief also admitted that he wanted martial law in the country.

The minister said Imran Khan's long march received a lukewarm response from public. He should know that some 2,000 people did not represent the entire nation of 220 million.

She said humiliation and disgrace had been written in the fate of "foreign funded Fitna" and "thief of Toshakhana".

Marriyum said there was nothing but humiliation for Imran Khan who had offered lifetime extension to the head of an institution for saving his government.

She castigated Imran Khan for openly asking the institutions to interfere in the politics by ousting a democratically elected government.

