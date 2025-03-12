Cowardly Acts Of Attack On Jaffar Express Not To Shake Pakistan’s Resolve For Peace: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the entire nation was deeply shocked by the dastardly act of terrorist attack on Jaffar Express and saddened by the loss of innocent lives; and reiterated that such cowardly acts would not shake Pakistan’s resolve for peace.
On X account, the prime minister said that he spoke with Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti who briefed him on the latest developments in the heinous terrorist attack on Jaffar Express.
“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. May Allah grant them the highest ranks in Jannah and bless those injured with a swift recovery. Dozens of the terrorists have been sent to hell,” he further posted.
