LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan to inquire about the injured police personnel.

Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the morale of the police force is high and cowardly attack of the dacoits cannot weaken the determination and courage of the brave officers who sacrifice their lives for the safety of the country and nation.

He asserted that the police operation against the Kacha dacoits will continue with unwavering determination and the blood of the martyred officers will not be in vain. In the Punjab Police's counter-operation in response to the Kacha Machhka incident, the main perpetrator of the attack on police personnel, Bashir Shar, has been eliminated. Bashir Shar, who was one of the main culprits involved in the attack on police personnel on Thursday night, was killed in the ongoing operation late at night in the Kacha area, he said and added that in the police action, five of Bashir Shar's accomplices, including Sanaullah Shar, Gada Ali, Kamloo Shar, Ramzan Shar, and Gadi, were severely injured. There are also reports of more dacoits being injured in the police's counter-operation.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the operation to eliminate the dacoits involved in the incident is ongoing, and all culprits involved in the attack on police personnel will be brought to justice.

The funeral prayers for the martyred officers of Kacha Machhka were held at Sadiq Shaheed Police Lines. A smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a guard of honor to the martyrs' bodies.

The funeral prayers were attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, Additional IG South Punjab Kamran Khan, and Additional IG CTD Waseem Ahmed Sial, along with DG Rangers Atif bin Akram, Additional IG Elite Force Waqar Abbasi, Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Sukkur Pir Muhammad Shah, and Director Safe City Punjab DIG Ahsan Younas.

The funeral prayers were also attended by the martyrs' families, a large number of police officers and personnel and people from all walks of life.

After the prayers, the martyrs' bodies were sent to their native villages for burial. Among the martyrs, three officers belonged to the minority community, and their bodies were sent to their native villages for last rites after being given a guard of honor.

The previous day's dacoit attack resulted in the martyrdom of 12 police personnel and injured 8.

Earlier, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, along with senior officers, visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan. The IG Punjab inquired about the well-being of the police personnel injured in the dacoit attack last night and prayed for their speedy recovery. He directed the provision of the best medical facilities to the injured personnel.

The IG Punjab remarked that the brave officers of Punjab Police have always made great sacrifices for the nation and have faced challenges such as attacks by terrorists, dacoits, and miscreants in the Kacha area and on border posts.

He reiterated that Punjab Police will continue its operations until the Kacha dacoits are completely eradicated.

The martyred officers include Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Arshad, Nazar Abbas, Anas Sattar, Ajay Ram, Byram Ram, Abdullah bin Mazhar, Muhammad Sajid, Raja Kanwal, Muhammad Ahmed, Muhammad Zahid, and Muhammad Munir. Of the martyrs, nine belonged to the Rahim Yar Khan District Police, while one officer each from Muzaffargarh, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan Police embraced martyrdom.