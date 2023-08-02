Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve against terrorism: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif notes with concern the involvement of the Afghan citizens in the suicide blasts and liberty of action available to the elements hostile to Pakistan in planning and executing such cowardly attacks on innocent civilians from the sanctuaries across the border.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the Interim Afghan government to undertake concrete measures towards denying its soil to be used for transnational terrorism.

He was speaking during his visit to Peshawar along with Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the emergency efforts undertaken by the Army in the evacuation of wounded personnel from Khar to Peshawar, saving many lives.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed on the overall security situation in the province with focus on the Khar Suicide Blast, status of investigations under process and counter terrorism efforts being undertaken to dismantle the terrorists’ network by disrupting the linkages between planners, executioners, and abettors.

The Prime Minister and the Army Chief also visited the wounded personnel under treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Peshawar and inquired after their health. The Prime Minister instructed the concerned authorities to render best possible healthcare services to the wounded patients until their full recovery.

While interacting with the bereaved family members of the victims of Khar Suicide Blast, the Prime Minister assured them that the entire nation stands with them in this hour of grief and shares the burden of their losses. He said these cowardly attacks by terrorists cannot weaken our resolve to eradicate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan. Security Forces and law enforcement agencies with the support of the Nation will ensure that those responsible for the dastardly attacks are brought to justice as soon as possible.

Earlier on arrival, the Prime Minister and the Army Chief were received by Commander PeshawarCorps.