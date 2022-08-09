UrduPoint.com

Cowardly Terror Attacks Will Not Weaken Nation's Resolve Against Militancy: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday condemned the suicide attack on an army convoy in North Waziristan and expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four soldiers.

The President said such cowardly attacks would not weaken the nation's resolve to rid the country of the menace of terrorism and all of its manifestations.

He paid rich tribute to the martyred soldiers for rendering ultimate sacrifice while defending their motherland against enemies of the country in the holy month of Muharram.

He expressed deep sympathies with the families of the martyrs.

