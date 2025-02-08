- Home
CPA Conference Discusses AI-driven Reforms For Digital Governance, Social Media Regulation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The Joint CPA Asia & South-East Asia Regional Conference, chaired by Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, held an important session focusing on parliamentary reforms, artificial intelligence (AI), digital cooperation, and social media governance legislation.
The session brought together lawmakers, experts, and policymakers to discuss the evolving role of AI in ensuring transparency and accountability in digital spaces.
During the session, participants explored how AI can be used to monitor and regulate social media content, ensuring that misinformation, fake news, and hate speech are effectively tackled. The discussion also highlighted the challenges of content moderation, the risks of AI bias, and the ethical concerns surrounding automated decision-making in governance. The role of AI in combating cybercrimes and enhancing digital security was also a key point of discussion.
A major focus of the conference was the need for legislative reforms to modernize media regulations, ensuring that digital platforms adhere to ethical and legal standards. The session emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, particularly in Asia and Southeast Asia, to establish uniform social media and AI governance frameworks. Experts recommended a multi-stakeholder approach, involving governments, tech companies, civil society, and international organizations to create balanced policies that respect both freedom of expression and public safety.
UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani shared insights on global best practices in digital governance, drawing comparisons with regulatory frameworks in the United Kingdom and Europe.
Punjab Assembly Member Hina Parvez Butt spoke about the need for updated media regulations, stressing the importance of parliamentary oversight in digital policy-making.
Senator Anusha Rahman Ahmed Khan addressed the growing complexities of social media governance, highlighting how rapid technological advancements have outpaced existing laws, making it difficult to regulate digital platforms effectively.
In addition, experts in AI and digital policy provided recommendations for developing a comprehensive policy framework to guide the ethical and responsible use of AI in public services. They stressed the need for transparency in AI-driven decision-making and mechanisms for accountability to prevent misuse.
Former Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan discussed the broader implications of digital policies, particularly in the context of national security and economic growth.
AI specialist Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Farooq elaborated on practical AI applications, explaining how AI can be used in automated fact-checking, content moderation, and policy enforcement.
The session concluded with a consensus that AI-driven governance frameworks are essential to ensure transparency, security, and accountability in the digital landscape. Participants emphasized the urgent need for collaborative policymaking, bringing together regional and international partners to create policies that align with global standards while addressing local challenges.
