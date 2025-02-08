CPA conference discusses health & education legislation for social development

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A crucial meeting was held in the CPA (Commonwealth Parliamentary Association) South-East Asia Regions Joint conference focusing on health and education, here on Sunday.

Legislators, policymakers, and experts gathered to discuss the need for comprehensive legislation aimed at ensuring social development and reducing disparities in both sectors. The CPA regional conference, which brought together representatives from several countries, stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to address the challenges facing the healthcare and education systems in developing and underprivileged regions.

The meeting, chaired by Parliamentary Secretary for school Education Nosheen Adnan highlighted the necessity of eliminating inequality in access to both healthcare and education. It was emphasized that substantial legal reforms are needed to improve these sectors across the country, particularly in rural and underserved areas. A significant portion of the discussions revolved around how the legislative process could play a key role in providing universal access to quality education and healthcare services, irrespective of geographic or socioeconomic barriers.

During the session, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique shared his thoughts on the urgent need for comprehensive legislation to address the social determinants of health. He explained that the government must create policies that not only improve medical facilities but also address broader societal issues such as poverty, sanitation, nutrition, and access to healthcare services. He stressed that health reforms should involve a multifaceted approach that integrates social, economic, and medical considerations.

The meeting also discussed the provision of medical facilities in remote and underdeveloped regions. The attendees called for stronger laws to ensure that quality healthcare services reach every corner of the country, with a special focus on underserved communities. Legislative support for expanding healthcare infrastructure and training medical professionals was identified as a top priority for the government.

Moreover, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat provided valuable input on the importance of educational reforms to tackle the issue of high dropout rates and low educational standards in certain regions. He presented a series of policy recommendations aimed at improving the quality of education, including increasing investment in schools, enhancing teacher training programs, and introducing new curricula that better align with the needs of modern-day students.

The education minister also stressed the importance of creating a supportive environment for students to thrive, which includes the provision of scholarships, better infrastructure, and greater access to digital learning tools. He encouraged collaboration between various government departments and non-governmental organizations to implement these reforms effectively.

On the occasion, Shahida Begum, Member of the National Assembly, and Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan emphasized the successful health and education reforms undertaken at both the national and provincial levels.

They highlighted the efforts to improve access to healthcare, reduce infant mortality, and ensure that children from all socioeconomic backgrounds have access to quality education. Both parliamentarians noted that while progress has been made, more work is needed to achieve true equity in these sectors.

Members from various provinces also shared their unique challenges. Farah Azim, Member of the Provincial Assembly from Balochistan and Makhdoom Fakhr Zaman Member of the Provincial Assembly from Sindh highlighted the specific issues their regions face.

Farah Azim noted the lack of medical infrastructure and quality education in Balochistan, pointing out that the province has long been neglected in terms of investment. Farah Azim emphasized that the CPA, which represents 56 countries, plays a vital role in fostering international collaboration. She called for CPA member states to work together to bring about revolutionary changes in their respective countries’ health and education systems. "Together, the CPA countries can bring about transformative change that benefits not just their own people, but the global community as a whole," she said.

She praised the governance of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, acknowledging her leadership in improving both the healthcare and education sectors in the province. She expressed admiration for the steps taken by the provincial government to address issues of inequality and ensure that the most vulnerable populations have access to essential services.

Fakhar Zaman emphasized the need for more targeted interventions in Sindh, focusing on improving rural education and healthcare services.

Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, discussed the importance of modernizing healthcare policies and integrating new technologies and innovations into the medical sector. He spoke about the growing need for digital health solutions, telemedicine, and the importance of equipping healthcare workers with the latest knowledge and tools. Dr. Ayaz stressed the importance of training young medical professionals in modern techniques and involving them in the development of healthcare reforms.

The meeting concluded with a Q&A session, where participants had the opportunity to ask questions and discuss various aspects of the proposed reforms in health and education. The discussions were constructive, and it was clear that there is a collective desire among lawmakers to create a more equitable and efficient system of healthcare and education.

It is pertinent to mention that the CPA South-East Asia Regions’ two-day joint conference, which began at the Punjab Assembly on Friday, focused on strengthening the institution of parliament to support democratic governance. Over 100 representatives from 20 legislatures, including delegations from Sri Lanka, the Maldives, the United Kingdom, Zambia, Malaysia, and Pakistan, attended the event. The conference was graced by distinguished guests, including 13 speakers, four deputy speakers, and one chairman.