CPA conference must pave way for sustainable future: Ayaz Sadiq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday said that gathering at Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference was a testament of shared commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable future for respective countries and regions.

He said this while addressing CPA conference as a chief guest at Punjab Assembly.

He congratulated Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan for holding this conference and getting everyone together.

He said there was a long gap since a last regional meeting held in Islamabad in 2019 to strengthen parliamentary ties, foster closer regional cooperation, collaborate and advancing democracy, good governance and sustainable development in our region.

He said, "We are pleased to welcome Maldives back to our commonwealth parliamentary fraternity."

Ayaz Sadiq said that the two countries had along history of parliamentary cooperation and presence would enrich their joint pursuit for democratic south Asia.

He said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka shared historic ties, mutual respect, collaboration and remained committed in advancing peace, trade and cooperation.

Similarly, Pakistan and Malaysia enjoyed longstanding friendship, adding, "We appreciate Malaysia role in promoting regional peace and development and look forward to enhance parliamentary and economic cooperation."

He said, "We miss the absence of Parliament of Bangladesh but I believe in the wisdom of Bangladesh's leadership and hope for early return of democratic institution their."

He further said that it was heartening to note the presence of provincial and regional speakers of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said he had an honour of hosting Pakistan's 18th Speaker conference in Pakistan for ensuring parliamentary supremacy to enhance performance and effective oversight.

He said that after 18th amendment he appreciated Punjab Assembly for bringing their rules and procedures in conformity with constitution and at par with National Assembly for effective parliamentary functions.

He further said that one of the major milestone of 18th Speaker conference was creation of first ever Pakistan National Group of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association to ensure better coordination between legislators, paving way for meaningful role in commonwealth fraternity.

Democracy across the globe was facing challenges of populism, polarization and elite capture, he said.

He further said, "In the National Assembly of Pakistan since 2014 we have introduced parliamentary courses, being taught in many universities across the country." Ayaz Sadiq said, "We have also offered courses for other parliaments as well."

He said, "With phenomenon of collaborative governance, we can enable our respective struggling democracies to win confidence of our directorate and to check onslaught of fake news and disinformation."

He said, "Our democratic order is successfully struggling to answer poverty, climate change, digital transformation, public health and much more."

National Assembly Speaker said that national and provincial governments succeeded in establishing strong collaborative network of civil bureaucracy, civil society and communities for ensuring better service delivery mechanism.

He said that under dynamic leadership of first woman Chief Minister in Punjab some landmark initiatives had been taken for under privileged and marginalized section of society. Initiatives included fully funded scholarships for deserving youth, schemes for farmers, housing for homeless and even schemes for persons with disabilities, he added. He said that such fine examples of collaborative governance were also evident in Sindh where state of health sector and housing facilities made available for flood victims of 2022 through public private partnership.

He further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through its Ehsaas Programme, Balochistan through numerous schemes of IT based services, provision of cost effective solar panels to remote community, addressing growing challenges of energy deficiency and expansion of mining industry on modern footing to provide job opportunities were few examples which reflected common resolve to reach out and serve the masses.

The Speaker said, "South and South Asia are rich in culture, economic diversity, ecological significance yet we have face common challenges that required a united response. We have many lessons to learn from each other which can be replicated to get solutions to our common problems."

A unique maternal health care of Sri Lanka was model that needed to be replicated, he maintained.

He said that to tackle challenges parliamentary exchanges and interactions were best available platforms to ensure meaningful collaborations.

He said that as elected representatives it was their responsibility of ensuring governance and serve all citizens equally and effectively.

Ayaz Sadiq said that challenges of poverty, climate change, digital transformation and public health demanded transnational cooperation. It was a shared belief that nation's economic growth must be inclusive, empowering marginalized and providing equitable opportunities to all, he added.

He said, "Decision of instituting a permanent secretariat of CPA Asia to be based in National Assembly of Pakistan would bring discipline and on behalf of National Assembly of Pakistan I assure this august forum a complete consideration."

He said, "Let us devise joint strategy for tackling climate change, ensuring regional peace, connectivity and inclusive economic development."

There was need to build consensus on environmental policies, promote cross border conversation of projects, ensure sustainability and legislators must regulate artificial intelligence, expand digital access, he said.

This conference must pave way for innovative solutions, enduring cooperation for an inclusive resilient and sustainable future, he added.

Earlier, souvenirs were given to distinguished guests. Later, after 'Juma prayer' remaining agenda of the conference was followed.

Ayaz Sadiq welcomed and thanked Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif, Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Speaker Nazir Ahmed, Sindh Assembly Speaker Awais Qadir Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and distinguished delegates, MNAs, MPAs and senators for attending the conference.