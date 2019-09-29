CPA to probe ongoing siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir

Kampala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) ampala, September 29 (Online) The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) has decided to probe the ongoing siege in the Indian Occupied Kampala (Pakistan Point news / Online - 29th September, 2019) ashmir (IOKampala (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) ) and the dissolution of its legislature, which had been a Member of the CPA.

It has asked Pakistan to submit a written application for an investigation in this matter.This was stated by the President of the General Assembly of the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, Rebeca Alitwala Kampala (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) adaga, the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda and the host of the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference.

Her statement came in wake of the powerful interventions made by Pakistan's delegates, led by Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Inter-provincial coordination.Dr. Mirza was followed by MNA Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, who strongly objected to the continued siege of Kampala (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) ashmir by the Indian occupying forces, calling the Valley of Kampala (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) ashmir "world's largest open-air prison.While drawing the attention of the General Assembly, Dr.

Fehmida Mirza stated that the legislature of the Indian Occupied Kampala (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) ashmir, which was a branch of the CPA, had been held in abeyance by the Association on account of its dismissal by the Occupied State's Governor.

However, the CPA had neither investigated nor looked into the reasons under which even the limited and controlled representation had been snatched from the beleaguered people of Kampala (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) ashmir by occupying forces."The people of Indian occupied Kampala (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) ashmir are under siege since August 5.

All elected representatives of IOKampala (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) are under detention and deprived of any voice," said Dr.

Mirza, informing the delegates that the state had remained under continued curfew for over 54 days now.Upon undue interruption by the Indian delegation, Dr.

Mirza forcefully voiced her outrage for the rights of Kampala (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) ashmiris. Her intervention drew interest from delegates from other Member States, who joined Pakistan delegation, yelling a loud "NO" as an Indian delegate tried to call the issue an internal matter of India.Dr.

Ayesha Ghous Pasha, while taking the floor, lamented the fact that the so-called largest democracy of the world had in fact choked people's voices, where women and children were the worst victims of continued Indian aggression.

"CPA stands for defending democratic rights and freedoms of people of its member branches. If IOKampala (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) is a legitimate Branch of CPA, any act of silence or shying away from the continued breach of human rights in Kampala (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) ashmir will cast a dark shadow on this House," said Dr.

Ayesha while addressing the CPA General Assembly.An eight Member parliamentary delegation of Pakistan's Federal parliament, comprising MNA Bashir Mehmood Virk, MNA Shandana Gulzar Kampala (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) han, MNA Uzma Riaz Jadoon, MNA Shaheen Saifullah Kampala (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) han, Senator Sana Jamali and Senator Kampala (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) esho Bai, besides Minister Dr.

Mirza and MNA Dr. Pasha, is in the Ugandan Capital to attend the 64th CPC. Apart from the federal parliament, delegations from the four provincial assemblies are also here. Over 600 delegates, observers and parliamentary experts from 180 legislatures of 54 Commonwealth countries are participating in the Conference.