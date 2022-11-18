UrduPoint.com

CPB Chairperson Gets Global Collaborative Award

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 07:04 PM

CPB chairperson gets Global Collaborative Award

Chairperson Child Protection Bureau (CPB) Sarah Ahmad was honored with the Global Collaborative Award in Rome, Italy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairperson Child Protection Bureau (CPB) Sarah Ahmad was honored with the Global Collaborative Award in Rome, Italy.

This was informed in a communique, released by the CPB here on Friday.

The CPB chairperson said receiving the award was an honor for her and for Pakistan as well. She said that she had dedicated the Award to all children of Pakistan.

Sara Ahmed was given the award for her services in preventing child exploitation and protecting children's rights.

Apart from Pakistan, only 10 people across the world had been honored with the Global Collaboration Award for working to prevent child exploitation and protection of their rights.

The chairperson further said that her goal was to protect all vulnerable and neglected children and to prevent child exploitation.

