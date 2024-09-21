Open Menu

CPB Organises First-ever Wedding Ceremony Of Children Raised Under Its Care

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Under the guidance of Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, the Child Protection Bureau organized its first-ever wedding ceremony for children raised under its care. Chairperson Sarah Ahmad led this historic initiative, which resulted in the marriage of two couples who were brought up in the bureau.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmad shared that, for the first time, the bureau facilitated the marriage of two boys and two girls who were raised there. She stated that this is a significant achievement for the bureau, as it not only provides protection to children but also creates opportunities for them to move forward in life. The couples who tied the knot include Aamir and Farah, as well as Zubair and Nazia. Notably, one of the couples is hearing and speech impaired. With the bureau's support, these couples are now capable of leading a dignified life.

The children had no information regarding their parents or guardians and spent over ten years in the bureau.

Today, they are over 20 years of age. Sarah Ahmad highlighted that the bureau provided them not only with education but also taught them various skills, enabling them to begin this new chapter in their lives. Additionally, the Bureau has secured employment opportunities for both couples.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmad emphasized that, despite the challenges, these children are now able to live dignified lives thanks to the efforts of the Child Protection Bureau. The bureau continues to provide not only care and upbringing but also prepares children for a better future.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said that we are very grateful to QYT for sponsoring the event decor. She also extended her best wishes for the bright future of the couples and expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the wedding.

