CPB Takes Notice Of Minor Girl Torture

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 07:00 PM

CPB takes notice of minor girl torture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Chairperson Child Protection Bureau and Member of Provincial Assembly Punjab Sara Ahmed Saturday took notice of an incident of violence against a minor girl in Sharqpur.

On her orders, a team took the injured girl into protective custody.

Sara Ahmed said a stepmother had tortured a seven-year-old minor girl, Noor Fatima, for not cleaning a carpet, and a report of torture of the girl was received at Helpline 1121.

The girl has wounds and signs of torture on her head and face. The chairperson said legal action had been initiated against the accused stepmother.

